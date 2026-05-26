White House shooter's previous run-ins with Secret Service revealed after deadly incident
Washington DC - The gunman who was fatally shot after opening fire near the White House reportedly had previous run-ins with Secret Service agents in similar incidents.
According to the BBC, recent court documents reveal that confirmed gunman Nasire Best obstructed a White House entry lane in June 2025 and told Secret Service agents that he was Jesus Christ and wanted to be arrested.
Best was then sent for a mental evaluation, but a month later, he attempted to breach the White House again and was arrested. He was charged with unlawfully entering a federally controlled property.
Following his arraignment, he was released but failed to make his scheduled court appearance in August.
The information in the court documents comes after Best was fatally shot on Saturday after opening fire at a Secret Service checkpoint near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.
While no officers were harmed, a bystander was struck, but is said to be in stable condition.
President Donald Trump, who was at the White House at the time of the shooting, thanked law enforcement for handling it quickly and claimed the 21-year-old had an "obsession with our Country's most cherished structure."
The shooting also came a month after a gunman tried to storm the White House Correspondents' Dinner in an alleged attempt to assassinate the president, but he was quickly stopped and arrested.
Cover photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP