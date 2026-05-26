White House shooter's previous run-ins with Secret Service revealed after deadly incident

Washington DC - The gunman who was fatally shot after opening fire near the White House reportedly had previous run-ins with Secret Service agents in similar incidents.

Recent court documents reveal new details about the gunman who opened fire near the White House on Saturday, including his previous run-ins with Secret Service. © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

According to the BBC, recent court documents reveal that confirmed gunman Nasire Best obstructed a White House entry lane in June 2025 and told Secret Service agents that he was Jesus Christ and wanted to be arrested.



Best was then sent for a mental evaluation, but a month later, he attempted to breach the White House again and was arrested. He was charged with unlawfully entering a federally controlled property.

Following his arraignment, he was released but failed to make his scheduled court appearance in August.

The information in the court documents comes after Best was fatally shot on Saturday after opening fire at a Secret Service checkpoint near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

While no officers were harmed, a bystander was struck, but is said to be in stable condition.



President Donald Trump, who was at the White House at the time of the shooting, thanked law enforcement for handling it quickly and claimed the 21-year-old had an "obsession with our Country's most cherished structure."