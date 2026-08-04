DOJ makes surprising move on class action lawsuit filed by January 6 rioters

Washington DC - The Department of Justice has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of January 6 Capitol rioters.

On Monday, the Department of Justice dismissed a lawsuit from January 6 Capitol rioters complaining of trauma they experienced from storming the Capitol. © Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

The DOJ filed the motion on Monday, arguing that, under the Federal Tort Claims Act, the plaintiffs missed the two-year statute of limitations by filing their class action lawsuit against the federal government.

The motion further claimed that the plaintiffs – who complained of "excessive police force" the day they stormed the Capitol – submitted forms that "were only partially completed," with some lacking signatures and supporting documentation.

Upon winning re-election, Donald Trump – who has long pushed the narrative that the rioters were "peaceful" and convicted by a weaponized DOJ – signed an executive order pardoning thousands of individuals convicted of January 6-related offenses.

The motion to dismiss is surprising, as Trump, in recent months, has been pushing the creation of a $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund that would compensate his allies wronged by the DOJ, including the rioters.

The idea has faced fierce pushback, and several Republicans had vowed to vote against Trump's nomination of Todd Blanche as Attorney General over the fund.