Ex-CIA official who stole gold bars reportedly created fake spy program to siphon money

Alexandria, Virginia - The ex-CIA agent who was arrested in May after $40 million worth of gold bars was discovered at his home reportedly created a fake spy program to siphon the money.

The ex-CIA agent who was found with $40 million worth of gold bars reportedly created a fake spy program to siphon the money (stock image). © Unsplash/3D Render

Following last month's arrest of David Rush for the large-scale theft of public money, people familiar with the criminal investigation revealed to the Washington Post that he had operated a "special access program" (SAP).

The fake, highly classified intelligence program was used as a way to funnel and launder the nearly $40 million worth of gold he reportedly stole.

SAP's are apparently ultra-secret programs that can't be accessed without permission even by those with some of the highest security clearances.

Officials revealed that Rush "made up a contract" and initiated two colleagues into the sham spy program, making them potentially unknowing accomplices to the scam.

It's unclear whether those who were initiated knew about Rush's use of the scheme to funnel money. The New York Times reports that the program was declared on paper as related to the "continuity of government operations."

Rush worked in the CIA's Directorate of Science and Technology and has yet to file a plea for the charges against him. On Friday, a judge in Alexandria declared him a flight risk and ordered that he remain detained.

Assistant US Attorney Gavin Tisdale told US Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick on Friday that Rush was a "master manipulator" who had lied to his colleagues and neighbors.

"This is just staggering," Democratic Congressmen Jim Himes of Connecticut was cited as saying by the Washington Post.