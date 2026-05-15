Judge makes shocking call in Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case

New York, New York - A judge declared a mistrial in the trial of disgraced cinema mogul Harvey Weinstein after jurors again failed to reach a verdict on allegations he sexually assaulted actor Jessica Mann, prosecutors said.

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Supreme Court during his retrial in New York City on May 15, 2026. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / POOL / AFP

Weinstein, who was at the center of abuse allegations that spurred the MeToo movement in Hollywood, is already in prison for other sex offenses, so he will remain behind bars despite the end of this case.

"While we are disappointed that the proceedings ended with a mistrial, we deeply respect the jury system and sincerely thank all of the jurors for their time and dedication. For nearly a decade, Jessica Mann has fought for justice," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

It was the third time that Mann had taken the stand against Weinstein after a 2020 guilty verdict was overturned due to mishandling of witnesses, and a 2025 case ended in mistrial after a jury-room feud.

"I felt like he was a really nice person and he was offering to mentor me," Mann told the jury last month, before painting a picture of an abusive relationship.

Weinstein's spokesman Judah Engelmayer told AFP that "after hearing the evidence multiple times and seeing two juries unable to reach unanimity, it's clear there is significant reasonable doubt here."