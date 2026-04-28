Harvey Weinstein rape accuser Jessica Mann gives tearful testimony at retrial

New York, New York - Former actor Jessica Mann told Harvey Weinstein's retrial Monday how the disgraced movie mogul flooded her with praise in the weeks before allegedly raping her in 2013 in a New York hotel room.

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Supreme Court during his retrial on Tuesday in New York City. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Weinstein, a central figure of abuse allegations that spurred the #MeToo movement, is already in prison for other sex offenses, so he will remain behind bars regardless of the verdict of this trial.

It is the third time that Mann has taken the stand against Weinstein after a 2020 guilty verdict was overturned due to mishandling of witnesses, and a 2025 case ended in mistrial after a jury-room feud.

"I felt like he was a really nice person and he was offering to mentor me," Mann, wearing a beige jacket over a white top, told a New York courthouse.

She recalled how he showered her with compliments after the pair met at a party in early 2013, when Mann was an aspiring 27-year-old actor and Weinstein a Hollywood powerbroker.

"He told me that I was prettier than Natalie Portman," she said.

She added that Weinstein's apparent interest in boosting her career, including buying her books on acting, initially seemed like a "miracle."

The 40-year-old's testimony – much of which echoed the 2020 and 2025 cases – was emotional, and she took occasional pauses as her voice broke.

Mann's testimony will continue on Tuesday.