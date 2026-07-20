Judge makes shocking call in Paramount Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery

San Francisco, California - A federal judge in California on Monday ordered Paramount Skydance and Warner Brothers Discovery to temporarily pause their merger while a case brought by multiple states challenging the deal moves forward.

A car drives by the main gate at the Paramount Studios lot on July 13, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The companies are prohibited from closing their $110 billion deal for 14 days until another hearing is held on August 3 regarding a preliminary injunction, which would prevent Paramount and Warner Brothers from closing the transaction before a final decision is reached.

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