Jury comes to a verdict in Boeing 737 MAX grounding lawsuit over lost revenue

Seattle, Washington - A jury found Friday that aerospace giant Boeing was not liable for lost revenue in a lawsuit involving its 737 MAX jets, which were grounded for 20 months following two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019.

On Friday, a jury found Boeing not liable for revenue lost after major crashes forced the company to ground their 737 planes for months. © Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Polish airline LOT had accused Boeing of fraud and sued for $250 million in lost income after the company's alleged "purposeful and negligent false representations and omissions concerning the 737 MAX aircraft," the initial complaint said.

The jury for the trial in a Seattle federal courthouse decided this was not the case, according to court documents reviewed by AFP.

"We are gratified by the jury's verdict in our favor," a Boeing spokesperson said in a statement to AFP.

LOT said it "acknowledges" the verdict of the ruling, and vowed to "consider any further legal steps available to the Company under applicable law."

The case stemmed from claims by LOT that Boeing had to compensate it for lost business due to the lengthy MAX grounding in the aftermath of Lion Air's 2018 crash and Ethiopian Airlines' 2019 crash that claimed a joint total of 346 lives.

After the crashes, Boeing acknowledged that a flawed flight-stabilizing program known as the MCAS (Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System) contributed to the disasters.

The 737 MAX jets were grounded from March 2019 until November 2020, when the US Federal Aviation Administration cleared the aircraft to resume service after Boeing upgraded the MCAS.