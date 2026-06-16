Kash Patel says FBI disrupted attack plot on Trump's White House UFC fight night

Washington DC - Federal law enforcement disrupted a plot to attack the White House during a mixed martial arts event attended by President Donald Trump and other top officials over the weekend, FBI Director Kash Patel said Tuesday.

President Donald Trump stands in The Octagon at the conclusion of the "UFC Freedom 250" mixed martial arts event on the South Lawn of the White House in the early morning hours of June 15, 2026. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

"Thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold," Patel said on X.

His post included a caption of a Fox News headline reading: "FBI disrupts alleged explosive-drone plot targeting White House UFC event, officials say," and he shared a link to the article in a separate post.

Fox News reported that five people had been taken into custody, according to unnamed US officials, with investigators identifying 23 people in a "potential network of plotters."

The plan involved using drones to hit buildings near the White House during the Ultimate Fighting Championship contest and prompt a mass evacuation that would "steer crowds toward a pre-staged sniper team," Fox News said.

There were also plans to storm the White House gates with a "second wave," the report said.

Asked for further details about Patel's post, the FBI told AFP "we have nothing to add to the post at this time."

Trump on Sunday joined thousands of fans at the unprecedented White House fights, where a temporary arena dubbed "The Claw" was erected on the South Lawn.

The "UFC Freedom 250" event – which also fell on Trump's 80th birthday – was meant to kick off this year's festivities for the 250th anniversary of US independence.