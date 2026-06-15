Trump celebrates 80th birthday with massive White House cage fight hours after securing deal on Iran

Washington DC - President Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday with a massive display of political machismo on Sunday, staging a cage fight on the White House lawn mere hours after securing a deal on Iran.

President Donald Trump celebrated his birthday with a massive UFC fight on the White House's grounds. © Collage: AFP/Kent Nishimura

In unprecedented scenes, Trump walked out of the Oval Office alongside Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White and headed towards the giant arena, dubbed "The Claw," on the White House's South Law.

On the way, the reality TV star-turned-president mounted the historic Truman balcony and saluted while the national anthem and 12 US military jets staged a noisy flyover of the White House.

Trump then took his place on the South Lawn, beside the mesh-fenced cage, where 14 fighters went on to beat each other bloody. First up, Trump was cage side as Brazil's Diego Lopes won by a knockout.

The cage fight was the first professional sporting event ever held at the White House, and was touted as a celebration of the US' 250th anniversary.

Despite this, it was held on Trump's birthday and key officials – including Vice President JD Vance – have admitted that it was held to celebrate the president.

The icing on the cake for the birthday festivities had come hours earlier, when Trump announced that a peace deal with Iran was now "complete" and will be signed soon.

The $60 million mixed martial arts tournament also happens to fall on the US public holiday of Flag Day, and was partially delayed by bad weather in Washington DC on Sunday.