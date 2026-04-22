Celeste Rivas Hernandez's family speaks out after D4vd is charged with her grisly murder

Los Angeles, California - One day after musician D4vd was charged with murder in connection with the discovery of the body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez , the teenager's family has broken their silence.

The body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found in a Tesla last fall. © Screenshot/GoFundMe/Help Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family

"We would like to thank the Los Angeles Police Department and the District Attorney's Office for their hard work," her parents, Jesus Rivas and Mercedes Martinez, said through their lawyer, according to People.

In their first statement since the 21-year-old TikTok star's arrest, Celeste's family shared how heartbroken they are over her tragic death.

"Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance," they said.

The family would have had a movie night together every Friday night, just one of many wonderful moments the family would have spent together with their daughter, as attorney Patrick Steinfeld continued.

"We love her very much, and she always told us that she loved us. We miss her deeply. All we want is justice for Celeste."