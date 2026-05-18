Three killed in San Diego mosque shooting, two suspected attackers found dead

San Diego, California - A shooting at a mosque complex in California killed three people Monday, with two suspected teenage gunmen later found dead in a car from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.

Police respond to a reported active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego in San Diego, California, on Monday. © ZOE MEYERS / AFP

Police said emergency response teams found the victims outside the sprawling Islamic Center of San Diego, before later finding the shooters, aged 19 and 17, also dead.

TV footage from a helicopter showed armed response teams gathered outside a building, with one unidentified person lying in a pool of blood.

Dozens of patrol cars were lined up around the Islamic Center, described on its website as the largest mosque in San Diego County, which lies in southern California.

After a short period of lockdown when authorities advised residents to stay inside, San Diego police announced that the threat at the center had been "neutralized."