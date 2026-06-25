Supreme Court backs Trump in blocking migrants seeking asylum at US-Mexico border

Washington DC - The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that migrants seeking to present an asylum claim can be turned away before they reach the US-Mexico border.

The Supreme Court has backed the Trump administration's argument that migrants seeking asylum can be turned away by US agents on the Mexico side of the border. © GUILLERMO ARIAS / AFP

The policy, known as "metering," has not been in place since 2021, but President Donald Trump sought a ruling validating it as legal should it be reinstated.

The policy allowed US federal immigration agents on the Mexican side of the US-Mexico border to turn away potential asylum seekers before they reached US soil.

The Immigration and Nationality Act allows an "alien who is physically present in the United States or who arrives in the United States" to apply for asylum.

A divided appeals court ruled in 2024 that this applies to potential asylum seekers at ports of entry "whichever side of the border they are standing on."

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to reject this interpretation, and the conservative-dominated court did so in a 6-3 ruling.

The question before the Supreme Court was "whether an alien who is stopped on the Mexican side of the US-Mexico border 'arrives in the United States.'"

Justice Samuel Alito, in a majority opinion joined by the five other conservatives, said "an alien standing in Mexico does not 'arrive in the United States' by attempting, and failing, to set foot in this country.

"An alien 'arrives in the United States' only when he crosses the border," Alito said. "A person arrives in a destination when he enters within its area – not before – and that conclusion does not change because someone or something blocks entry."

Justice Sonia Sotomayor penned a dissent joined by the other two liberal justices.