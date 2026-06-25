Supreme Court paves way for Trump administration's mass deportation of Haitians and Syrians

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Thursday backed a Trump administration move to strip deportation protections from some 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians living in the US.

The Supreme Court has given the Trump administration the green light to strip Temporary Protected Status from Haitians and Syrians living in the US. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

The conservative-dominated court, in a 6-3 ruling, said the Department of Homeland Security's decision to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitian and Syrian immigrants was not subject to judicial review.

TPS protects its holders from deportation and is granted to people deemed to be in danger if they return home because of war, natural disaster, or other extraordinary circumstances.

Lawyers for Haitian and Syrian TPS holders contended during oral arguments before the court in April that conditions in their home countries remained unsafe and the administration's move was motivated at least in part by racial hostility.

Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority opinion in which he was joined by the five other conservative justices on the top court, rejected claims that race was a "motivating factor" in President Donald Trump's decision to strip Haitians of TPS status.

"None of the cited statements by either the President or the [Homeland Security] Secretary was overtly racial, and in substance all expressed policy views that could rest on race-neutral justifications," Alito wrote.

Trump campaigned for the White House on a pledge to expel millions of migrants and has pushed to dismantle the TPS program as part of his broader immigration crackdown. At the height of the 2024 election campaign, Trump stoked fears about Haitian immigrants by falsely claiming they were eating Americans' pets.

The Supreme Court ruling in the TPS case could have implications for more than one million beneficiaries of TPS status from more than a dozen countries.

TPS status has been revoked for nationals of Afghanistan, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Honduras, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, South Sudan, Venezuela, Yemen, and others, in addition to Haitians and Syrians, since Trump took office.