Supreme Court hands Republicans major win with ruling on Texas redistricting

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court on Monday upheld a new Texas voting map designed to deliver five more congressional seats to Republicans in the 2026 midterms.

Congressional maps are displayed as the Senate Special Committee on Congressional Redistricting meets to hear invited testimony at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on August 6, 2025. © BRANDON BELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

SCOTUS has officially given Texas the green light to use the new map after temporarily allowing its use late last year.

The conservative justices overturned a lower court ruling which found the map could not be used in the 2026 midterm elections, as it amounted to illegal racial gerrymandering.

Liberal justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented, as they did in November.

Texas lawmakers approved the new map in August.

Redistricting typically happens once every 10 years after the release of new US Census data.

The Trump administration had pressured Republican-led states to redraw their electoral lines ahead of the midterms in hopes of retaining a GOP majority in Congress' lower chamber.

Democratic legislators sought to hold up the mid-cycle redistricting push by fleeing the state last summer, but they were ultimately unable to thwart the Republican plan.