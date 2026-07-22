Venezuela's ousted leader Maduro set to appear again before a New York court

New York, New York - Venezuela's ousted president Nicolas Maduro is set to appear before a New York court on Wednesday, his third public hearing since he was captured by the US military in January.

Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro attends a demonstration on Youth Day in Caracas on November 13, two months before his ouster. © AFP/Juan Barreto

The 63-year-old former leader and wife Cilia Flores have been held in a Brooklyn jail since the US military operation in January, awaiting trial on drug trafficking, firearms, and other charges.

American commandos abducted the pair from their compound in Caracas on January 3, in a lighting operation combining naval, air and ground forces that deposed the strongman leader who had governed Venezuela since 2013.

Wednesday's hearing is expected to largely focus on procedural matters. After a standoff, the US in April allowed Venezuela to pay for Maduro's and Flores' legal defense, something previously barred by US sanctions.

The Maduros had sought to have their cases dismissed on grounds that blocking the funding violated the US Constitution's right to counsel of one's choice.

Maduro has declared himself a "prisoner of war" and pleaded not guilty to the four counts he faces: "narco-terrorism" conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

Venezuela is now led by Maduro's former vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, while the US effectively controls the country's oil exports, with proceeds going into special accounts overseen by Washington.

Washington has used the change in leadership and their effective control over the Venezuelan administration to block exports of crude oil and other commodities to the island nation of Cuba.