Will the DOJ target others who posted "86 47" after James Comey indictment?

Washington DC - Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Sunday admitted that the Department of Justice will only indict former FBI Director James Comey over a "86 47" social media post, and not others who shared similar messages.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche (r.) on Sunday admitted that the DOJ will only indict former FBI Director James Comey over "86 47." © Collage: AFP/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images & AFP/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

During an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press program, Blanche sought to justify Comey's indictment, claiming that it was based on separate evidence and not solely the "86 47" message he posted to social media.

The claim runs in contrast to the indictment itself, which was based on the charge that Comey's post constituted a threat of violence against President Donald Trump.

"86 47" references an old-fashioned restaurant term, which means to remove something from the menu. As a result, the message suggests that Trump should be removed from office.

When asked whether other people who post "86 47" will be charged and prosecuted by the DOJ for supposedly threatening the president, Blanche admitted that such a move would be unrealistic.

"This isn't about a single incident, I mean, of course not, that's posted constantly, that phrase is used constantly, there are constantly men and women who chose to make threatening statements against President Trump," Blanche told NBC's Kristen Welker.

"Every one of those statements do not result in indictments, of course, there are facts, there circumstances, there are investigations that have to take place," he said.

"Of course, the seashells are part of that case," Blanche said, having refused to reveal what other evidence Comey is being charged with. "You prove intent with witnesses; you prove intent with documents."