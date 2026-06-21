Knicks fan faces outrage after dumping trash and stealing garbage can during parade

New York, New York - Crazy scenes in the Big Apple! One die‑hard New York Knicks fan has caused a stir with a brazen stunt at the team's victory parade.

The woman emptied the trash can onto the street and walked away with her newly acquired souvenir. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mel_aston

The woman was filmed dumping the contents of a blue‑and-orange Knicks trash can onto the street before taking off with the can itself.

The viral video on the TikTok page @mel_aston shows the woman in a Knicks jersey, an orange cap, and jean shorts. Calmly, she empties the trash can onto the street and then walks away with her loot as bystanders watch in disbelief.

According to the New York Post, the eye‑catching bins had only recently been placed by the city's sanitation department in partnership with a clothing brand to celebrate the Knicks' championship title.

On social media, many fans had already joked that the collectibles wouldn't stay put for long.

But city authorities responded sharply: dumping trash on the street and stealing public property are "both illegal, antisocial behaviors, and not what New Yorkers do," the sanitation department said.

"On top of all that, doing both on camera is incredibly stupid."