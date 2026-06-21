Knicks fan faces outrage after dumping trash and stealing garbage can during parade
New York, New York - Crazy scenes in the Big Apple! One die‑hard New York Knicks fan has caused a stir with a brazen stunt at the team's victory parade.
The woman was filmed dumping the contents of a blue‑and-orange Knicks trash can onto the street before taking off with the can itself.
The viral video on the TikTok page @mel_aston shows the woman in a Knicks jersey, an orange cap, and jean shorts. Calmly, she empties the trash can onto the street and then walks away with her loot as bystanders watch in disbelief.
According to the New York Post, the eye‑catching bins had only recently been placed by the city's sanitation department in partnership with a clothing brand to celebrate the Knicks' championship title.
On social media, many fans had already joked that the collectibles wouldn't stay put for long.
But city authorities responded sharply: dumping trash on the street and stealing public property are "both illegal, antisocial behaviors, and not what New Yorkers do," the sanitation department said.
"On top of all that, doing both on camera is incredibly stupid."
New York Knicks fans hit the streets to celebrate long-awaited victory
In fact, the special trash cans are also being sold legally online. However, it will likely be difficult for the woman to try this with her stolen copy.
What penalty she will face for the incident remains unclear.
The Knicks' parade, celebrating the team's first NBA title in more than 50 years, brought millions of fans into the streets on Thursday and wrapped up with the players receiving keys to the city.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mel_aston