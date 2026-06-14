NBA Finals: Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to first title in 53 years with huge Game 5 win

San Antonio, Texas - The New York Knicks, fueled by a sensational 45 points from Jalen Brunson, rallied again to beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 and win their first NBA title in 53 years on Saturday.

The New York Knicks hoist the trophy after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Knicks won the best-of-seven championship series 4-1, denying Victor Wembanyama and his young Spurs teammates on their home floor to lift the trophy for the first time since 1973.

The Knicks, who recovered from 29 points down in game four in the biggest comeback win in Finals history, erased a double-digit deficit to win for the fourth time in the series.

Brunson scored eight of the Knicks' meager 13 first-quarter points. They trailed by 16 in the second quarter and were down by 10 early in the fourth, but Brunson wouldn't let them lose.

"I've got no words," Brunson said after setting a Knicks record for points in a Finals game, surpassing Willis Reed's 38 in game three of the team's 1970 triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Knicks needed every bit of his contribution on a night when they connected on just 35.6% of their shots from the field.

"I don't know what I'm feeling," added Brunson, who was named Finals Most Valuable Player. "I'm in awe. Whenever someone counts us out, we find a way to come back and do something about it."