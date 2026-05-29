Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket explodes into giant fireball on launch pad

Cape Canaveral, Florida – Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket unleashed a massive fireball as it exploded during a test on Thursday, in the latest blow to the billionaire's space ambitions .

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket exploded during a test on Thursday in Cape Canaveral. © - / JOHNCN (@JCONCILUS) ON X / UGC / AFP

Footage shows the towering New Glenn rocket erupt in an inferno, followed by a mushroom cloud of smoke.

Bezos's space company Blue Origin said in a brief statement posted to X that it had experienced an "anomaly" during the test in Cape Canaveral, Florida, and that "all personnel have been accounted for."

The explosion is the latest setback to the Amazon boss's position in the frenzied race between private companies pushing for space exploration.

"It's too early to know the root cause but we're already working to find it," Bezos said on X.

"Very rough day, but we'll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It's worth it."