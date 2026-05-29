Washington chemical spill rescuers find more bodies after deadly implosion

Longview, Washington – The authorities have found six more bodies following a chemical leak at a paper plant in Washington, an official said Thursday, with three people still missing out of the former total of 11.

The death toll from a chemical spill in Washington continues to rise. © MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The implosion of a huge tank holding tens of thousands of gallons of a highly caustic substance at a paper plant in Longview, Washington state, sparked a major operation.

Rescuers had initially confirmed two people were dead, and ruled out finding survivors as the search turned to recovering victims' remains.

Brad Hannig, fire chief of the Longview Fire Department, told a news conference that six more bodies had been found, bringing the total confirmed dead to eight.

Rescuers are working in an "active and hazardous recovery environment" to find the remaining bodies, Hannig added.

"We continue working with the coroner to notify families," he said.