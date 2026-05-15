"Anti-monopoly crusader" Austin Ahlman launches independent bid for Congress in Nebraska

Norfolk, Nebraska - A new independent candidate is shaking up the race to represent Nebraska's first congressional district in the US House.

Austin Ahlman has announced his independent campaign to represent Nebraska's first congressional district. © Screenshot/Instagram/ahlmanforne

"I saw my parents break their backs every day on the meatpacking line to provide for me and my siblings. I was only eight when Tyson shuttered the Norfolk plant, so I learned young what big corporations do to towns like ours: they strip them bare and leave them for dead," Austin Ahlman says in a campaign announcement video posted to social media on Thursday.

Ahlman is a 28-year-old investigative reporter who characterizes himself as an "anti-monopoly crusader."

His video describes struggles his family has faced since the 2006 closure of the Tyson Foods plant.

Over the last year, Ahlman moved back in to take care of his father with cancer while assisting his grandmother, who he says was "getting cheated by utility and insurance companies."

Ahlman's mother also died by suicide earlier this year after her employer collapsed.

"When she took her own life, the eviction notice was in her pocket," he says in the video.

"My family’s story isn't unique," he continues. "Families all across our state are fighting, but the only ones who seem to be getting ahead are the elites on the coasts and the politicians who are selling us out to them."

"It's time we show the billionaires in Wall Street and Silicon Valley who are pitting us against one another that we won't let them steal our way of life out from under us."