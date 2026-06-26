Barack Obama gets candid about being in his 60s: "I don't want to pop nothing"

Chicago, Illinois - Former President Barack Obama recently got candid about how his approach to sports has changed with age. While he still feels fit, the 64-year-old admits he's become more cautious when it comes to physical exertion.

Barack Obama is looking to improve his flexibility as his fitness routine evolves in his 60s. © Ralf Hirschberger/dpa

Especially when it comes to basketball – a great passion of his – Obama no longer wants to take any risks.

Instead of intense games, he now prefers casual shooting contests.

He wants to protect his knees and Achilles tendon: "I don't want to pop nothing," he quipped in an exclusive interview with People.

His wife, Michelle Obama (62), assured him that he's in good shape, but she says he still has room to improve his flexibility and stretching.

The former president took the comment in stride and announced that he'll be focusing more on stretching and maybe even yoga in the future.

He also praised his wife: "Michelle, obviously, she looks spectacular, but she is way ahead of me on the whole stretching and flexibility tip. And that is my next stage."

The conversation took place at the new sports hall in the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. The facility is meant to host not only basketball, but also space for yoga and fitness programs.

Michelle Obama emphasized that the hall should become a place for movement and community.