Former presidents step out for Obama Center opening – with Trump noticeably absent

Chicago, Illinois - All living US ex-presidents – with the notable absence of current White House occupant Donald Trump – joined a star-studded lineup Thursday for the opening of Barack Obama 's presidential center in Chicago.

(From l. to r.) Former Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George Bush, and Bill Clinton all attended Thursday's opening ceremony. © Pablo Martinez Monsivais / POOL / AFP

The modernistic center celebrating 64-year-old Obama's legacy as the first Black president opens to the public on Friday.

Thursday was for celebrities, including Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Oprah Winfrey, alongside performances by Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, and hip-hop band The Roots.

This was also one of those rare occasions when the country's former presidents gathered in one place.

Republican George W. Bush and Democrats Bill Clinton and Joe Biden walked on stage, joining Obama, his wife Michelle Obama, and their daughters Sasha and Malia.

Reflecting the extraordinary divisions of the current era, Trump did not attend.

Not only was the 80-year-old Republican absent, but he routinely continues to launch criticism and often personal insults at Obama, shattering the informal truce traditionally observed within the presidents' club.

"I'm so disappointed we've reached this point," Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said of the acrimonious environment in Washington.

"I'm honored that President Bush would make this a bipartisan salute to Barack Obama and Michelle," he added. "We need to get back in that spirit again, and we can, America can get through this and come together."

Foreign guests at the gathering included former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi and former German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Chicagoans watched from a distance on the Midway Plaisance, the mile-long park stretching past the University of Chicago, where Obama once taught law.