Obama disses Trump when asked about Stephen Colbert for president: "The bar has changed"

Chicago, Illinois - Former President Barack Obama recently ripped into current President Donald Trump by suggesting a close friend of his could make a much better leader.

In a recent interview, Barack Obama (r.) mocked President Donald Trump (l.) by suggesting comedian Stephen Colbert could make a better leader. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP, Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, & SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Tuesday, Obama sat down for an interview with comedian Stephen Colbert, whose late-night show is scheduled to end on May 21.

At one point, Colbert sought career advice from the seasoned politician, asking how "dumb" he thinks it is "for people to say that I should run for president?"

"Well, you know..." Obama responded with some hesitation, "The bar has changed."

Colbert laughed, adding, "That is true; at times subterranean."

The former president then went on to say, "I think you would perform significantly better than some folks we've seen."

Obama shared a number of opinions and concerns during the discussion about the state of the country, all without mentioning Trump by name. In one instance, he argued the nation won't be able to "overcome" the politicization of its justice system.

"The White House shouldn't be able to direct the attorney general to go around prosecuting whoever the president wants to prosecute," he explained. "The norm is – the idea is that the attorney general is the people's lawyer. It's not the president's consiglieri."