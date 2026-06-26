Obama reveals why Trump is "obsessed" with him: "I obviously have a room in his head"

Washington DC - Former President Barack Obama recently shared his thoughts on why he believes current President Donald Trump is always talking about him.

During a recent interview, Barack Obama (r.) shared his thoughts on why he believes President Donald Trump appears "obsessed" with him after all these years. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN & Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP

During an interview with the All the Smoke podcast on Wednesday, Obama was asked about how Trump "constantly" brings him up, despite the Democrat having left the White House in 2017.

"Obviously, you've got to ask him... what the obsession is. I obviously have a room in his head... a suite," Obama joked.

Obama went on to say that when he was president, the "last thing" he had time for was worrying "about what somebody said, or what my predecessor did."

He argued that presidents regularly face "real hard" challenges, and described Trump's fixation on him as "strange."

"It shows me somebody who's not focused on the American people and the job they're supposed to do," he added.