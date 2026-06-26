Obama reveals why Trump is "obsessed" with him: "I obviously have a room in his head"

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - Former President Barack Obama recently shared his thoughts on why he believes current President Donald Trump is always talking about him.

During a recent interview, Barack Obama (r.) shared his thoughts on why he believes President Donald Trump appears "obsessed" with him after all these years.
During a recent interview, Barack Obama (r.) shared his thoughts on why he believes President Donald Trump appears "obsessed" with him after all these years.  © Collage: MANDEL NGAN & Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP

During an interview with the All the Smoke podcast on Wednesday, Obama was asked about how Trump "constantly" brings him up, despite the Democrat having left the White House in 2017.

"Obviously, you've got to ask him... what the obsession is. I obviously have a room in his head... a suite," Obama joked.

Obama went on to say that when he was president, the "last thing" he had time for was worrying "about what somebody said, or what my predecessor did."

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He argued that presidents regularly face "real hard" challenges, and described Trump's fixation on him as "strange."

"It shows me somebody who's not focused on the American people and the job they're supposed to do," he added.

Obama says Trump "knows better" than to say anything face-to-face

Donald Trump (c.) speaks with former Barack Obama (l.) during the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter on January 09, 2025.
Donald Trump (c.) speaks with former Barack Obama (l.) during the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter on January 09, 2025.  © CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Throughout his second term, Trump has made a habit of blaming Obama and former President Joe Biden for things that reflect poorly on his administration.

Oftentimes, the president's attacks have become personal and even racist. In February, Trump shared a video on social media depicting Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes, which was met with overwhelming backlash.

Obama has largely remained quiet in the face of Trump's ire, but he has found ways to jab back in subtle ways.

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Most recently, Obama officially opened his presidential center in Chicago, Illinois, to the public and held a star-studded opening ceremony that saw guest appearances from every living former president.

In an apparent response, a bitter Trump shared an AI-generated image on social media depicting the center as a giant trash can.

In his interview, Obama also noted that the times he has seen Trump face-to-face, the president didn't say "crazy stuff" to him, "because he knows better."

Cover photo: Collage: MANDEL NGAN & Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP

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