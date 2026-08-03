Bernie Moreno calls for ex-son-in-law Max Miller's removal from Congress over shocking domestic violence allegations

Washington DC - Republican Senator Bernie Moreno called for Representative Max Miller, his former son-in-law, to be removed from office over allegations he abused his ex-wife and two-year-old child.

Republican Senator Bernie Moreno (l.) called for Representative Max Miller (r.) to be removed from office over allegations he abused his ex-wife and child. © Collage: AFP/Moneymaker/Getty Images & AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"As a father and husband, I can tell you the last two years have been pure hell for my wife Bridget, our daughter Emily, me, and our entire family in the aftermath of Emily's divorce," Moreno wrote in a lengthy and emotional post to X on Sunday.

"It has been horrific to watch this play out in full public view, all while knowing an innocent two-year-old girl is caught in the middle," he wrote. "Our priority has always been protecting our daughter and our granddaughter."

"As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help. He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter."

Moreno's comments came in the aftermath of damning allegations against Miller, who was accused of drug use, misogyny, verbal abuse, and violence against numerous women.

Legal documents obtained by Mother Jones in July reveal that an investigation was opened in March after Miller and Emily Moreno Miller's two-year-old daughter had her collarbone broken in an incident neither parent could adequately explain.

Moreno Miller later told investigators that her daughter had told her "Daddy's house is scary" and sought to change their custody arrangement due to his "dangerous physical behavior."

Miller, who is up for reelection in November's midterm elections and has the backing of President Donald Trump, has repeatedly denied the allegations against him and has publicly criticized his ex-wife and her family.