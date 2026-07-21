Trump-backed Congressman Max Miller faces explosive allegations in shock report
Washington DC - Ohio Congressman and MAGA loyalist Max Miller has come under heavy criticism after legal documents shed light on his alarming behavior.
Mother Jones recently obtained over 2,000 pages of court filings and police reports pertaining to Miller that were gathered as part of a custody battle between him and his ex-wife, Emily Moreno.
The files contain damning allegations of drug use, misogyny, verbal abuse, and violent behavior against multiple women.
In one incident, an investigation was opened in March after the couple's two-year-old daughter broke her collarbone, but neither parent could explain how.
After a review, a child protection specialist concluded the bruising around the young girl's collarbone resembled a "handprint."
Moreno eventually told investigators that her daughter once told her "Daddy's house is scary," and later sought to change their custody arrangement over concerns about Miller's "dangerous physical behavior."
Throughout the trial, the politician's past was under scrutiny, as he was pressed under oath about allegations made against him, including a violent incident involving a woman that led to him being expelled from college.
While Miller refused to share details about the incident, he did not deny that it took place.
In another, he was pressed about reports of being caught driving under the influence in 2011.
Though he has publicly claimed he only had a few beers and was under the legal limit, documents revealed he was actually under the influence of MDMA and Klonopin when he smashed into a light pole.
Republicans refuse to abandon Max Miller
Miller is currently running for a third term to represent Ohio's 7th Congressional District.
He received a strong endorsement from President Donald Trump, whom he worked for in the president's first term, when he ran in 2021.
In May, Miller filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex, accusing her of trying to "malign his character" and "undermine his odds at re-election to Congress."
The scandals surrounding Miller come as the Republican Party desperately fights to hold on to its razor-thin majority in both the House and Senate ahead of the midterm elections in November.
Losing their majority could make it incredibly difficult for Trump to carry out his agenda in the second half of his term.
In recent months, a number of GOP representatives have either passed away, suffered health issues that kept them from work, or announced their retirement. Several politicians on both sides of the aisle have also been facing similar scandals related to disturbing behavior and alleged sexual abuse, including once-insurgent Maine Senate candidate Graham Planter.
When pressed on Monday whether the GOP plans to abandon Miller's re-election campaign, House Speaker Mike Johnson emphasized they were only "allegations" against the Congressman and said he would "see how that shakes out."
Cover photo: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP