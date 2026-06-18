Bernie Sanders calls for 50% public stake in AI giants to cede control from "Big Tech oligarchs"

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders on Thursday introduced legislation that would give the public a 50% ownership stake in the largest US artificial intelligence companies, the boldest plan yet to redistribute the industry's soaring wealth.

Senator Bernie Sanders has called for a one-time tax to give the public a 50% ownership stake in the top AI companies. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The American AI Sovereign Wealth Fund Act would levy a one-time tax – paid in stock rather than cash – equal to half the equity of firms with at least $200 million in annual AI revenue.

The shares would be held in a government-run fund worth an estimated $7 trillion, with a 5% annual dividend delivering direct payments of more than $1,000 to every American.

"We can no longer sit back and allow a handful of Big Tech oligarchs to determine the future of this revolutionary technology with no democratic input," the Vermont independent said.

The bill has virtually no chance of passing Congress, but Sanders, among the country's most visible politicians, is likely to use it to shape a growing debate over AI, jobs, and inequality.

The proposal enters a debate in which the idea of public stakes in the technology is beginning to make headway – a rarity in a country where decisions about major investments are almost exclusively left to the private sector.

President Donald Trump recently weighed the idea of the government buying shares in AI firms in what he called a possible "partnership with the American public."

In a surprise to many, his administration has separately taken equity-style stakes in several companies, from mineral and semiconductor firms to quantum computing players.