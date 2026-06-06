Trump to meet with top AI firms to talk possible government stake

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Friday he would meet top artificial intelligence firms to discuss the possibility of the government taking a stake in their companies to address public concern over AI.

Trump has confirmed plans to meet with top AI firms to discuss a possible government stake in their companies. © REUTERS

News site NOTUS reported that Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, recently discussed the idea with Trump administration officials and pitched it directly to the president last year.

"There's something very interesting about it, where it almost becomes a partnership with the American public, and we'll look into that," Trump said.

Trump added that he would meet "all of the companies" at the White House as soon as next week.

Discussions have reportedly included AI tech giants ceding shares to the government, with returns on the investment delivering dividend payouts to citizens.

"There's so much money and it's so big that there are concepts where the American public essentially becomes a partner with the companies," Trump said.

"The American people can benefit from the success of AI, and by doing that they're going to like it better."