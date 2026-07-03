Chris Christie predicts Trump and GOP will suffer "monumental defeat" in midterms
Washington DC - Former Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie recently shared his unfiltered thoughts on how President Donald Trump and the GOP are ruining their chances at winning the midterm elections.
During a recent interview, comedian Hasan Minaj asked the former New Jersey governor if Republican voters actually "want the truth" when it comes to Trump.
"Probably not a majority of them right now," Christie said, noting the fact that Republicans still overwhelmingly support the president.
"But you know what forces people to have to listen to the truth? Losing."
Christie went on to say he believes the party is "on our way to a monumental defeat" in the midterms, and when it happens, the GOP will go through something of an identity crisis.
"I think people, for practical reasons, will begin to reevaluate whether they really want to continue to hear the things that led to the losing or they want to hear some different ideas," he added.
The remarks come as Trump and Republicans are desperately fighting to maintain their razor-thin majority in both the House and the Senate.
Losing either to Democrats will make it much more difficult for the president to push his controversial agenda through in the second half of his term.
Chris Christie's transformation from MAGA ally to Trump critic
Christie ran for president in 2015, but became the first candidate to drop out and enthusiastically endorse Trump.
The move won Trump's gratitude and sparked rumors that Christie was being considered for the role of vice president.
After winning the election, Trump made Christie leader of his presidential transition, but after criticizing his work in the role, he fired the governor and chose Mike Pence as VP instead.
Though Christie remained close to the president for years, he became an outspoken critic after Trump refused to admit to losing the 2020 election and organized the January 6 Capitol riots in an attempt to overturn the results.
Christie ran for president again in 2024, establishing himself as the most outspoken Trump critic of all the GOP candidates.
But as the Republican Party is still overwhelmingly MAGA, Christie's plan failed to gain significant support from voters, and he ultimately dropped out of the race.
While Trump may have diehard MAGA allies in his corner, the party has been in stress mode as the president's overall approval ratings in have hovered just over 30% in most polls over the past few months.
Cover photo: Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP