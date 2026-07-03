Chris Christie predicts Trump and GOP will suffer "monumental defeat" in midterms

Washington DC - Former Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie recently shared his unfiltered thoughts on how President Donald Trump and the GOP are ruining their chances at winning the midterm elections.

Former Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie (r.) said he believes President Donald Trump and the GOP will lose the midterms. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a recent interview, comedian Hasan Minaj asked the former New Jersey governor if Republican voters actually "want the truth" when it comes to Trump.

"Probably not a majority of them right now," Christie said, noting the fact that Republicans still overwhelmingly support the president.

"But you know what forces people to have to listen to the truth? Losing."

Christie went on to say he believes the party is "on our way to a monumental defeat" in the midterms, and when it happens, the GOP will go through something of an identity crisis.

"I think people, for practical reasons, will begin to reevaluate whether they really want to continue to hear the things that led to the losing or they want to hear some different ideas," he added.

The remarks come as Trump and Republicans are desperately fighting to maintain their razor-thin majority in both the House and the Senate.

Losing either to Democrats will make it much more difficult for the president to push his controversial agenda through in the second half of his term.