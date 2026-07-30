Alex Jones calls for Trump to face impeachment: "Absolutely out of control"
Austin, Texas - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has officially turned on Donald Trump and is now calling on the president to face impeachment.
On Wednesday's episode of his new self-titled web show, Jones discussed how he believes it's time to make moves to "stop Trump," arguing the president violated the Constitution by launching his war against Iran.
"We have to have Congress go for the war powers. They've tried three times to vote on war powers – they're supposed to authorize a war. This is a war," Jones argued.
"They're getting the draft ready. If this isn't a war, nothing's a war. I mean, this is absolutely out of control.
"And so I'm calling for it right now: 25th Amendment, impeachment, whatever needs to happen to get this front and center, to get control of our country," he added.
Since launching the war in February, Trump has faced similar criticism over his actions, as Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution clearly grants Congress the power "to declare War" – not the president
There have also been rumors that the Trump administration has been considering putting troops on the ground in Iran and implementing a draft to pull in the numbers they need.
When asked about the possibility of a draft back in March, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to rule it out, responding that Trump "does not remove options off of the table."
Alex Jones' fall from MAGA grace
Jones was once a staunch supporter of Trump and regularly used his platform to defend the president's most controversial policies and rhetoric.
But in recent months, he has joined a growing number of major MAGA figures – such as Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene – who have turned their back on the movement, and become heavily critical of the president.
Jones has also had to deal with recently being forced to give up his original Infowars show to The Onion in a lawsuit stemming from his defamation of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims and their families.
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