Alex Jones calls for Trump to face impeachment: "Absolutely out of control"

Austin, Texas - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has officially turned on Donald Trump and is now calling on the president to face impeachment.

During a recent episode of his show, Alex Jones (r) called for President Donald Trump to be impeached over his war with Iran. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Wednesday's episode of his new self-titled web show, Jones discussed how he believes it's time to make moves to "stop Trump," arguing the president violated the Constitution by launching his war against Iran.

"We have to have Congress go for the war powers. They've tried three times to vote on war powers – they're supposed to authorize a war. This is a war," Jones argued.

"They're getting the draft ready. If this isn't a war, nothing's a war. I mean, this is absolutely out of control.

"And so I'm calling for it right now: 25th Amendment, impeachment, whatever needs to happen to get this front and center, to get control of our country," he added.

Since launching the war in February, Trump has faced similar criticism over his actions, as Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution clearly grants Congress the power "to declare War" – not the president

There have also been rumors that the Trump administration has been considering putting troops on the ground in Iran and implementing a draft to pull in the numbers they need.

When asked about the possibility of a draft back in March, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to rule it out, responding that Trump "does not remove options off of the table."