Dana White insists bad weather won't stop Trump's White House UFC birthday match

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's planned UFC fight on the White House lawn is expecting to get hit with bad weather, but UFC CEO Dana White insists that won't stop the show.

UFC CEO Dana White has vowed that the planned fight at the White House for President Donald Trump's birthday will take place even with bad weather. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday night, White gave a bizarre press conference from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, during which he lamented reports that the outdoor fights on Sunday could be met with thunderstorms.

"I'm sick and tired of hearing about the weather now and all the other bulls**t surrounding this event," White told the crowd.

"I like arenas where we don't have to worry about the elements... I'm not looking to go outside anymore, we'll just do some arenas for the rest of the year."

He did go on to vow that the "show goes on on Sunday no matter what happens; we're going."

White's remarks came as the very conference he was giving was delayed by two hours after the city was hit with rain, leaving many fans drenched as they waited.

According to Accuweather, temperatures in DC on Sunday are expected to hit the mid 90s, with an 80% chance of precipitation and a 55% chance of thunderstorms.