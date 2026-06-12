Nearly half of Americans find Trump's White House UFC fight inappropriate, poll finds

Washington DC - A recent poll found that nearly half of Americans aren't supportive of President Donald Trump 's scheduled UFC fight at the White House for his birthday.

A recent poll found that only 16% of Americans believe President Donald Trump hosting a UFC at the White House for his birthday is appropriate. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll – which surveyed 4,531 adults nationwide between June 3 and 8 – found that 46% of Americans believe the fight is inappropriate, while only 16% said the opposite.



For Republicans, only 31% considered it appropriate, which is notable as the same poll found that around 80% of Republicans approve of Trump's overall performance since returning to office.

Only 5% of Democrats found it appropriate, against 75% who don't.

The results come as Trump has planned a number of public celebrations surrounding the 250th anniversary of America's Declaration of Independence on July 4.

But critics have slammed the UFC fight as Trump has had a massive metal octagon built on the South Lawn without required approval, and the event falls on Sunday, his 80th birthday, far from the nation's anniversary.

The administration is currently facing two lawsuits that aim to block the event.

Trump has also faced criticism for using his second term to pay back his close friend and UFC CEO Dana White, who is widely seen as a major force that helped him win reelection in 2024.