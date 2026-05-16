Democrats accuse Trump of stock trade corruption: "A national security disaster"

Washington DC - Democrats accused President Donald Trump of corruption on Friday after the disclosure of major stock market transactions carried out in his name, although his son denied there was wrongdoing.

Trump has come under fire from Democrats after the disclosure of major stock market transactions carried out in his name. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

"The President's corruption is a national security disaster," Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote on X.

Warren referred to the purchase of shares in Nvidia – the maker of advanced chips used by AI companies.

Trump allowed the company to sell products to China, leading to a temporary boost in its stock price.

"Trump brought the NVIDIA CEO on his trip to China to lobby [Chinese President] Xi Jinping to buy advanced AI chips, even though it would create a US national security threat," Warren also wrote. "It turns out Trump also bought millions in NVIDIA's stock."

The president's eldest son, Eric Trump, who runs the family business alongside his brother Donald Trump Jr., denied wrongdoing.

"All of our assets are invested in a blind trust by the largest financial institutions in broad market indexes. To suggest that individual stocks are being bought or sold, at the discretion of any member of the Trump family, would be a lie and blatantly false," Eric Trump wrote on X.

Eric Trump does not hold an official government position; nevertheless, he accompanied the president on his trip to China this week.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was also part of the trip.

Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called Trump "the most corrupt president in American history" in a post on X.