Trump touts series of "fantastic trade deals" he scored during Xi summit
Beijing, China - President Donald Trump on Friday said he had made numerous "fantastic trade deals" with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the course of the two-day summit in Beijing.
Trump and Xi wrapped up their historic two-day summit on Friday with a series of trade deals and an offer from Beijing to assist the US in reopening the Strait of Hormuz – assuming a permanent truce is reached with Iran.
Trump had arrived in Beijing seeking to seal accords in sectors including agriculture, aviation, and artificial intelligence, as well as to contain geopolitical differences in the Middle East and Taiwan.
Trump's described Xi as a "great leader" and a personal "friend," and was captured in numerous photos grinning ear-to-ear while standing next to the stoic-faced and serious Chinese leader.
"We've made some fantastic trade deals, great for both countries," he said after a walk with Xi among the rosebushes in the gardens of Zhongnanhai, a central leadership compound next to Beijing's Forbidden City.
"We've settled a lot of different problems that other people wouldn't have been able to solve," Trump added, explaining that "a lot of good" had come of the visit but providing few details.
Xi said the summit had been a "milestone visit," and that the two sides had established "a new bilateral relationship, which is a relationship of constructive strategic stability."
Before Trump jetted back to Washington on Air Force One, Xi promised to send him seeds for the White House Rose Garden.
During a speech on Thursday, the US leader invited his Chinese counterpart to visit the White House for the first time since the Obama administration.
Trump secures deals on oil and soybeans
Other than a massive business deal in which China will purchase "200 big" Boeing jets, Trump revealed very little about the trade agreements that had been secured between China and US during his visit.
He did announce, however, that Beijing had voiced interest in buying US oil and soybeans.
China, which is the key foreign customer of Iranian oil, bought small amounts of US oil before Trump imposed tariffs last year. It is now looking to shore up its supply to make itself less reliant on transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
When it comes to the purchase of soybeans, Trump's trade war has had a serious impact on the US trade with China, the east Asian superpower turning primarily to Brazil to replace imports from North America.
Asked about a series of business deals Trump mentioned during an interview with Fox News, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to confirm or deny any of the information.
Despite Trump's stated intention to get Xi to "open up" Chinese markets to US tech firms, and the conglomeration of tech oligarchs who accompanied him across the Pacific, no announcements were made regarding the advanced NVIDIA chips used in artificial intelligence.
Chinese tech firms are currently barred from purchasing California-based NVIDIA's most cutting-edge AI chips due to under US export rules designed to protect national security.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC, however, that there had been discussion about setting up "guardrails" for the use of AI, adding that the world's "two AI superpowers are going to start talking."
Taiwan and Iran high on list of priorities during summit
Both Taiwan and Iran were high on the list of priorities for Xi and Trump throughout the two-day summit, as they form key sources of geopolitical tension between the US and China.
On Friday, China called for a lasting truce between the US, Israel, and Iran, and the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Xi reportedly offered to help the US negotiate with Iran.
Little is known about whether any discussions were held on China's sale of military supplies to Russia, nor the war in Ukraine.
Taiwan, however, was an issue of significant tension between the two leaders, as Xi warned Trump that any missteps could send the US and China into "conflict" with one another.
"The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations," Xi said on Thursday. "If mishandled, the two nations could collide or even come into conflict, pushing the entire China-US relationship into a highly perilous situation."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Evan Vucci/POOL