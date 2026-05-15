Trump touts series of "fantastic trade deals" he scored during Xi summit

Beijing, China - President Donald Trump on Friday said he had made numerous "fantastic trade deals" with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the course of the two-day summit in Beijing.

President Donald Trump (l.) touted a series of "fantastic trade deals" he scored during his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. © Collage: AFP/Evan Vucci/POOL

Trump and Xi wrapped up their historic two-day summit on Friday with a series of trade deals and an offer from Beijing to assist the US in reopening the Strait of Hormuz – assuming a permanent truce is reached with Iran.

Trump had arrived in Beijing seeking to seal accords in sectors including agriculture, aviation, and artificial intelligence, as well as to contain geopolitical differences in the Middle East and Taiwan.

Trump's described Xi as a "great leader" and a personal "friend," and was captured in numerous photos grinning ear-to-ear while standing next to the stoic-faced and serious Chinese leader.

"We've made some fantastic trade deals, great for both countries," he said after a walk with Xi among the rosebushes in the gardens of Zhongnanhai, a central leadership compound next to Beijing's Forbidden City.

"We've settled a lot of different problems that other people wouldn't have been able to solve," Trump added, explaining that "a lot of good" had come of the visit but providing few details.

Xi said the summit had been a "milestone visit," and that the two sides had established "a new bilateral relationship, which is a relationship of constructive strategic stability."

Before Trump jetted back to Washington on Air Force One, Xi promised to send him seeds for the White House Rose Garden.

During a speech on Thursday, the US leader invited his Chinese counterpart to visit the White House for the first time since the Obama administration.