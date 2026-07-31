Did Trump order Border Patrol agents to target Gavin Newsom's rally?
Los Angeles, California - Recent filings reveal a federal agent admitted in court that President Donald Trump's administration had ordered agents to deliberately target an event held by California Governor Gavin Newsom last year.
Per documents obtained by The San Francisco Chronicle, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent recounted how agents swarmed the streets of Little Tokyo last August outside of the Japanese American National Museum, where Newsom was giving a speech on the redistricting battle between Democrats and Republicans.
In sworn testimony, the agent said the orders came from above and described them as a "stunt" with a "political agenda."
"They marched to a democratic governor's press conference. It seemed to be purely political," the agent recalled.
Documents obtained by The Huffington Post also featured several text and email messages that revealed agents using various slurs to refer to immigrant targets.
Newsom has repeatedly clashed with Trump over the president's aggressive immigration agenda, which has sparked violence between federal agents and civilians throughout Los Angeles.
Gavin Newsom responds to shocking court filings
The filings are a part of a lawsuit in which three US citizens contest that their arrests by federal agents last year were illegal and part of a broader "pattern and practice of flouting the Constitution and federal law in connection with ongoing immigration raids in the Los Angeles area."
In a statement, Newsom said the filings prove agents were "ordered to target" the rally, further describing it as "right out of the dictator's playbook."
"The federal government should never be used as a weapon against political opponents or their families," he added. "This is an abuse of power, and every American, regardless of party, should be deeply concerned."
Cover photo: Collage: David Dee Delgado / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALEX BRANDON / POOL / AFP