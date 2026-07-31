Did Trump order Border Patrol agents to target Gavin Newsom's rally?

Los Angeles, California - Recent filings reveal a federal agent admitted in court that President Donald Trump 's administration had ordered agents to deliberately target an event held by California Governor Gavin Newsom last year.

A federal agent recently admitted that President Donald Trump's (r) administration ordered agents to target a rally held by Governor Gavin Newsom. © Collage: David Dee Delgado / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALEX BRANDON / POOL / AFP

Per documents obtained by The San Francisco Chronicle, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent recounted how agents swarmed the streets of Little Tokyo last August outside of the Japanese American National Museum, where Newsom was giving a speech on the redistricting battle between Democrats and Republicans.

In sworn testimony, the agent said the orders came from above and described them as a "stunt" with a "political agenda."

"They marched to a democratic governor's press conference. It seemed to be purely political," the agent recalled.

Documents obtained by The Huffington Post also featured several text and email messages that revealed agents using various slurs to refer to immigrant targets.

Newsom has repeatedly clashed with Trump over the president's aggressive immigration agenda, which has sparked violence between federal agents and civilians throughout Los Angeles.