Don Colossus: Sculptor behind massive gold Trump statue reveals "chaos" behind the scenes

Miami, Florida - The sculptor behind a towering, golden statue of President Donald Trump at his National Doral golf course in Miami has opened up about the "chaos" that occurred behind the scenes.

The sculptor who designed the giant golden statue of President Donald Trump at his National Doral golf course has spoken out about the project. © AFP/Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

The massive golden statue was unveiled by a conglomeration of radical evangelicals and Trump supporters on Wednesday.

Attendees reveled in the presence of Trump's likeness, towering 22 feet above them, as a MAGA-aligned pastor put the president on speakerphone and bathed him in praise.

Ohio-based sculptor Alan Cottrill, who was commissioned to design the statue shortly after Trump's attempted assassination in 2024, appeared less impressed by the ordeal.

"This was a clusterf**k," he told the Miami New Times, revealing that the project was one of the most chaotic and bizarre of his career.

Commissioned by a collection of crypto bros, the Zanesville-based sculptor said that not only was there pressure to make the statue as fit and flattering as possible, but also that he had trouble getting them to pay for it.

"I usually deal with people that have everything organized. From the start, this was chaos," he said. "I have 400 life-size or larger statues around the country. The patron sets a date when they want it installed, and I have it installed on that date."

"Almost never, anytime whatsoever, does anyone miss a payment, because I always do what I say I'll do, and the patron always does what they say they're going to."