Donald Trump Jr. likely to make millions with "Amazon for guns" business as dad pushes for mail-order firearms

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's eldest son Don Jr. stands to make a lot of money if his father's administration manages to pass news rules allowing guns to be shipped by mail.

Donald Trump Jr. could soon make millions if his father manages to get a rule approved allowing firearms purchased online to be shipped by mail. © FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP

According to Reuters, the Bureau of Alcohol, ​Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is currently reviewing a proposed rule that would allow licensed dealers to ship firearms directly to in-state residents who undergo an online identity verification and background check, and a seven-day waiting period after notifying local law enforcement.

In 2025, Don Jr. joined the board of online retailer GrabAGun, which has billed itself as the "Amazon for guns." He later helped take the company public and now owns more than 300,000 in shares currently worth about $700,000.

If his father manages to get the rule approved, industry officials believe Don Jr.'s net worth could explode, as the change could potentially drive huge growth in online gun sales.

Critics of the rule argue mailing weapons could present significant public safety and security risks, and it could end up destroying brick-and-mortar gun shops.

President Trump and his family have faced heavy criticism in recent years for their apparent efforts to profit off politics.

A recent MS Now report found that Don Jr. and his brother Eric have become linked to investments in at least 10 companies with military applications since the beginning of their father's second term.