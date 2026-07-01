Trump defends earning more than $1 billion on crypto while in office: "Everybody's profiting"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended earning around $1.2 billion from his family's cryptocurrency activities last year, saying "everybody's profiting" from his time in power.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters near the new Air Force One plane gifted by Qatar. © Collage: REUTERS/Evan Vucci

"You know why I'm profiting, because the stock market's going up, everybody's profiting," Trump told reporters as he prepared to take his first flight on a new Air Force One plane gifted by Qatar.

Asked about criticisms that he was using his position to enrich himself, the billionaire president said his earnings were placed in blind trusts to ensure that he could not do so.

"I don't get involved in my personal (finances); we have funds that run my money," Trump said. "I've made a lot of money before I became president, and they invest my money, and I don't talk to them."

Trump also insisted that his wealth was due to his prior career, even though the earnings were tied to crypto ventures launched during his first year back in the White House.

"I don't know if I've had a better career in politics or business, but I had a great career in business, and you know, you saw the cash, and you report the different things," he said.

"So we're all profiting. I'm profiting because I have a lot of money and a lot of cash."

According to financial disclosures released by the US Office of Government Ethics on Tuesday, Trump received nearly $550 million from his ties to the startup World Liberty Financial in 2025.

World Liberty Financial (WLF) was co-founded in September 2024 by Trump's sons and the son of Trump's Middle East special envoy, Steve Witkoff.