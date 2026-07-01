E. Jean Carroll asks judge to expedite Trump's $5 million judgment from sex abuse trial

New York, New York - Writer E. Jean Carroll recently asked a judge to force President Donald Trump to pay the $5 million he owes her a day after the Supreme Court rejected his efforts to appeal the judgement.

On Tuesday, attorneys for E. Jean Carroll (r.) asked a judge to expedite the $5 million President Donald Trump owes her from her sexual abuse lawsuit. © Collage: Kent NISHIMURA & Leonardo Munoz / AFP

In a memo sent on Tuesday, Carroll's attorneys asked the judge to expedite the briefing schedule, arguing that both sides had agreed to do so after the Supreme Court issued its ruling.

"Given that the Supreme Court yesterday denied Defendant's petition for certiorari, and given the cost to Plaintiff of further delay in this nearly four-year-old litigation, we submit that there is good cause to adopt a modestly compressed briefing schedule as to payment of the judgment," Carroll's attorneys wrote.

In a separate filing, Carroll's attorneys also revealed Trump's team had asked them to hold off on collecting the money so they could ask the court to reconsider – a request they rejected.

Carroll filed her suit during Trump's first term in office, alleging he sexually abused her in the dressing room of a department store in the 1990s.

In 2023, the jury in the case ruled that Trump did abuse and defame Carroll and ordered him to pay her $5 million.

Trump has tried repeatedly to have the case dismissed, but to no avail. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected Trump's request for an appeal.