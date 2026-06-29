Trump dealt massive blow by Supreme Court over E. Jean Carroll case appeal

Washington DC - President Donald Trump was recently hit with a major legal blow after the Supreme Court turned down his request to hear his appeal against writer E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit.

On Monday, the Supreme Court turned down a request from President Donald Trump (r.) to appeal against E. Jean Carroll. © Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Aaron Schwartz / AFP

On Monday, the court issued the ruling without giving any explanation, officially putting an end to the years-long case and forcing Trump to remain legally responsible for paying the $5 million he was ordered to pay Carroll.

Carroll filed her suit during Trump's first term in office, alleging he sexually abused her in the dressing room of a department store in the 1990s.

In 2023, the jury in the case ruled that Trump did abuse and defame Carroll and handed him the hefty judgment.

Last November, the president asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the case, arguing Carroll's allegations were "implausible" and "unsubstantiated."

In a separate case, Trump was found liable for defaming Carroll a second time immediately after losing the first case, and was ordered to pay an astounding $83.3 million.

He asked the court dismiss that case in May, but has yet to receive a response.