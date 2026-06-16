Eric Trump responds after leaked texts appear to show him asking about "rigged" UFC fight

Washington DC - Eric Trump was forced to respond on social media after seemingly leaked text messages showed him asking retired UFC fighter Daniel Cormier if the fights on Sunday were rigged.

Eric Trump was forced to respond after screenshots of text messages seemed to show him asking if his father's UFC event was "rigged." © AFP/Yernon Yuen

As he showed on social media, President Donald Trump's 42-year-old son spent his father's massive UFC birthday bash at the White House on Sunday looking after his children.

"By far my biggest challenge as a father will be keeping these two humble and grounded," Eric wrote on X alongside a clip of his children watching the fight. "This is NOT real life… but what a view!"

It wasn't long, however, until he was engaged in a scramble to distance himself from a social media post that seemed to show him sucking up to retired UFC fighter Daniel Cormier.

"I'll just cut to the chase," Eric seemingly wrote in screenshots of a conversation between him and Cormier. "Are any of the fights tomorrow rigged? I've been eyeing the Lopes fight."

Cormier seemed to respond by insisting that "none of our fights are rigged" and saying he's "appalled that you would even ask me something like that."

The screenshots were initially posted to X by Cormier, but things got muddy when both Cormier and Eric Trump started insisting the texts were fake, the former UFC star asking: "Are people really this dumb?"

"Not real, I can't believe you guys believed that," Cormier said when asked about the texts by fans while taking photos on Monday. "Like, who believes that? I got hacked or something."