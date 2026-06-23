FIFA confirms Trump will have special role at 2026 World Cup final

Washington DC - President Donald Trump will attend the World Cup final and present the trophy to the winners, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced on Tuesday.

Trump will present the 2026 World Cup trophy at the tournament's final, scheduled for July 19. © Mandel NGAN / AFP

"We will be together with the president, enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together," Infantino told Fox and Friends.

The World Cup final is set for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Infantino has cultivated a close relationship with Trump, awarding him with a newly created FIFA peace prize at the World Cup draw in Washington last year.

The decision to present the trophy jointly follows the controversy surrounding the presentation of the Club World Cup to English club Chelsea after their victory over Paris Saint-Germain in New Jersey last year.

Trump handed the trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James, but then failed to leave the stage, meaning he initially took part in the team's celebrations alongside bemused players.

The World Cup gig also comes as the Republican president continues to step out for several major sporting events amid his second term in office.