NBA Finals: Wembanyama sparks Spurs past Knicks in Game 3 as Trump booed

New York, New York - Victor Wembanyama scored 32 points to spark the San Antonio Spurs over New York 115-111 in the NBA Finals on Monday, snapping the Knicks' 13-game win streak with President Donald Trump booed as he watched.

President Donald Trump and his granddaughter Kai Trump attend games three of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 8, 2026. © REUTERS

Frenchman Wembanyama added eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and two steals at Madison Square Garden as the Spurs cut the Knicks' lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven championship series.

"We've done what we were supposed to do but the job is absolutely not done," the 22-year-old Wembanyama said. "We're not even halfway. The hardest is yet to come."

A raucous crowd created an electric atmosphere for the first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden since 1999.

That included boos for Trump, the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game, when he was shown on the arena videoscreen.

"At home it really feels like playing six against five," said Wembanyama. "In here it feels like playing five against six, but ... it really shows what teams are made of."

Expanded security measures for Trump's attendance led to fans being asked to arrive two hours before the tip-off and cancellation of a watch party outside the arena.