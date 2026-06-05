Fighter Bryce Mitchell rips Trump for "desecrating" US with White House UFC match
Las Vegas, Nevada - President Donald Trump will soon host his promised Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bout on the White House lawn, but it turns out some fighters aren't fans of the idea.
During a press event on Wednesday, fighter Bryce Mitchell was asked about the fight, which is scheduled to take place on June 18 – the same day as Flag Day and the president's 80th birthday.
Mitchell made it clear he has no hate for the fighters taking part in the matches, and said it was great for the UFC from a business perspective, but he couldn't support the government's role.
"As far as the government – I'm an economics major. I love studying politics. On the political side of things... our government is desecrating its role in society by entertaining sports," Mitchell argued.
He went on to say that government should "protect and serve the people," not "entertain" them.
"When you're doing all of this stuff, hosting sporting events, it's really outside of what the goal of government was intended to be because our tax dollars and resources are funding this operation," he said.
"The government should never be hosting sporting events because there's more room for corruption and we already have a corrupted government," he added.
UFC fighter gets blacklisted from White House event
Mitchell's comments come as the president has been planning massive events surrounding his birthday and America's 250th anniversary to take place in Washington DC.
Construction recently began on a giant octagon on the South Lawn of the White House that Trump has dubbed "the Claw."
Mitchell isn't the only fighter that has taken issue with the event – fighter Sean Strickland recently shared a video on social media claiming he was blacklisted from the event by UFC higher-ups who allegedly told him he was "not Israel enough."
Strickland also pointed to his long history of openly criticizing Israel and Trump's ongoing war with Iran.
In another video, he claimed that he planned to go to the event anyway with "a big f***ing bullhorn" to protest.
During Wednesday's press conference, Mitchell said he was "not surprised" that Strickland was banned.
"Freedom of speech is what really makes this country great. When you can't criticize a foreign nation, a foreign nation, come on, man," he added. "We ought to be able to criticize our own nation, let alone a foreign nation."
Cover photo: Collage: Douglas P. DeFelice / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Kent NISHIMURA / AFP