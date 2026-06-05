Fighter Bryce Mitchell rips Trump for "desecrating" US with White House UFC match

Las Vegas, Nevada - President Donald Trump will soon host his promised Ultimate Fighting Championship ( UFC ) bout on the White House lawn, but it turns out some fighters aren't fans of the idea.

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell (l) recently criticized President Donald Trump (r) for trying to entertain the American people with his White House fight. © Collage: Douglas P. DeFelice / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

During a press event on Wednesday, fighter Bryce Mitchell was asked about the fight, which is scheduled to take place on June 18 – the same day as Flag Day and the president's 80th birthday.

Mitchell made it clear he has no hate for the fighters taking part in the matches, and said it was great for the UFC from a business perspective, but he couldn't support the government's role.

"As far as the government – I'm an economics major. I love studying politics. On the political side of things... our government is desecrating its role in society by entertaining sports," Mitchell argued.

He went on to say that government should "protect and serve the people," not "entertain" them.

"When you're doing all of this stuff, hosting sporting events, it's really outside of what the goal of government was intended to be because our tax dollars and resources are funding this operation," he said.

"The government should never be hosting sporting events because there's more room for corruption and we already have a corrupted government," he added.