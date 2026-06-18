Have the New York Knicks accepted Trump's White House invite after historic NBA Finals win?
New York, New York - The New York Knicks have accepted an invitation to visit President Donald Trump at the White House following their epic NBA Finals victory.
During an interview with sports radio station WFAN on Wednesday, Knicks owner James Dolan revealed that while they are still sorting out the details, he recently accepted the invitation on the team's behalf.
Dolan went on to say that he had invited Trump to the game, as they have been friends for 30 years, and added that he would be "very proud" to celebrate with him at the White House.
A source told The New York Times that a date has not been set, but the administration hopes to host the team in the near future.
Championship teams have long been invited to the White House to celebrate their victories, but in both of his terms, Trump has made a habit of publicly clashing with athletes who have been critical of him and his agenda.
Countless players have spoken out against Trump, particularly on issues of social justice, leading some to turn down White House invitations.
It's currently unclear whether any of the Knicks will choose to opt out of the visit.
Last week, Trump attended Game 3 of the finals at Madison Square Garden, where he was audibly booed by fans when he appeared on the jumbotron, and the Knicks went on to lose that night.
Cover photo: Collage: Gregory Shamus & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP