Italy's Meloni rages at Trump for claiming she "begged" him for a photo at G7: "I nor Italy ever beg"

Rome, Italy - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently lashed out after President Donald Trump claimed she "begged" him for a photo

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (pictured) recently responded after President Donald Trump claimed she "begged" him for a photo during the G7 summit in France. © Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Earlier this week, a video went viral on social media, which appeared to show Meloni lecturing the president while the two attended the G7 summit in France.

Though Meloni told reporters that there had been "no recriminations" in their conversation, Trump later told Italy's La7 TV during a phone interview that "she begged me to take a photo with her," adding, "I felt sorry for her."

Meloni shared a reaction to Trump's claims in an Instagram video, describing them as entirely "made up."

"I don't know why the US president behaves this way towards allies," she said, noting that it was not the first time this behavior has happened.

"I can only say it is regrettable he does not show the same determination towards the enemies of the West and towards the enemies of the US – [enemies] whose leaders he instead appears to be far more accommodating with," she added.

"But there is one thing he needs to remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg."

In the wake of her video, Italy's deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajani canceled a trip to Washington DC planned for Monday, citing Trump's "serious and offensive words."