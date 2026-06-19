Italy's Meloni rages at Trump for claiming she "begged" him for a photo at G7: "I nor Italy ever beg"
Rome, Italy - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently lashed out after President Donald Trump claimed she "begged" him for a photo
Earlier this week, a video went viral on social media, which appeared to show Meloni lecturing the president while the two attended the G7 summit in France.
Though Meloni told reporters that there had been "no recriminations" in their conversation, Trump later told Italy's La7 TV during a phone interview that "she begged me to take a photo with her," adding, "I felt sorry for her."
Meloni shared a reaction to Trump's claims in an Instagram video, describing them as entirely "made up."
"I don't know why the US president behaves this way towards allies," she said, noting that it was not the first time this behavior has happened.
"I can only say it is regrettable he does not show the same determination towards the enemies of the West and towards the enemies of the US – [enemies] whose leaders he instead appears to be far more accommodating with," she added.
"But there is one thing he needs to remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg."
In the wake of her video, Italy's deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajani canceled a trip to Washington DC planned for Monday, citing Trump's "serious and offensive words."
Has Trump ruined one of the best relationships he has with European leadership?
At the beginning of his second term, Trump formed a positive relationship with Meloni, who was the only European leader to attend his inauguration.
But in recent months, she has been openly critical of the president, specifically his controversial decision to go to war with Iran and his public feud with Pope Leo XVI, who expressed similar sentiments about the war.
According to BBC, figures from across the political spectrum in Italy ran to defend Meloni, including Democratic Senator Filippo Sensi, who argued that no-one had the right to speak to the prime minister in such an arrogant tone.
Cover photo: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP