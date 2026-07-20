John Fetterman turns on Trump for reviving 2020 election conspiracies: "Do something positive!"

Washington DC - Democratic Congressman John Fetterman recently criticized President Donald Trump – who he typically showers with praise – for once again fixating on his long-debunked 2020 election conspiracy theories.

In a recent interview, John Fetterman (r) criticized President Donald Trump (l) for reviving his debunked US election conspiracy theories instead of leading. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During an interview with CNN on Sunday, Fetterman was asked about a recent speech the president gave in which he claimed that China meddled in the 2020 election.

Trump also said that noncitizens are illegally voting in droves, and demanded that states turn over their voter rolls to his administration.

Fetterman recalled that while serving as lieutenant governor in 2020, he witnessed an election that was "absolutely secure, fair, and accurate," and said it was "a fact" that Joe Biden won, despite Trump's unfounded claims that it was "stolen" from him.

He went on to say that there is no evidence to support Trump's claims, nor does he believe there ever will be.

"I don't know why the president is dragging up all this stuff," Fetterman argued. "You're the president. Do something positive – and you are talking about 2020; that's been settled over six years ago."

For years, Trump has pushed unfounded claims about US elections, which inspired thousands of his supporters to storm the Capitol in 2020 in an effort to overturn the results.

Despite being impeached for the Capitol riots as well as countless court cases proving his claims to be untrue, Trump has continued to aggressively push the "stolen election" narrative in his second term.