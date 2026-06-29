Johnson to send bipartisan housing bill to Trump on Monday despite earlier threats

Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday announced he will send a bipartisan housing bill to President Donald Trump on Monday, who last week threw the process into disarray.

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday said he'll send a bipartisan Housing bill to President Donald Trump on Monday. © AFP/Jemal Countess

"I'm going to send the bill over to him on Monday, and it will become law," Johnson told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures program.

"I certainly want him to take the biggest, boldest marker that he has and do that big Trump signature proudly on that legislation because we're delivering for the people, and that's what he wants to do," he said.

The bill has enjoyed bipartisan support, passing through the US House of Representatives in a 385–32 vote last Tuesday after being approved by Senate in an 85–5 vote the day before.

Titled the 21st Century Road to Housing Act, the bill will restrict investors from buying up family homes. It also establishes a pilot program to improve access to mortgages under $100,000.

While Trump had originally signaled support for the bill, and a willingness to sign it into law, he quickly jumped on the bipartisan effort as an opportunity to push his political agenda.

"Today's Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby canceled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency," Trump on Wednesday posted to Truth Social.

It is still possible for Congress to pass a bill without Trump's approval by overruling his veto with a two-thirds majority.