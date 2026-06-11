Judge warns Trump DOJ not to "play possum" with allegedly dead Anti-Weaponization fund

Washington DC - A federal judge recently sided with the Department of Justice (DOJ) in a lawsuit over President Donald Trump 's failed Anti-Weaponization Fund, but warned that it should remain dead as they claim.

On Wednesday, a federal judge warned the Department of Justice not to "play possum" with claims that President Donald Trump's "slush fund" is dead. © KEN CEDENO / AFP

According to CBS News, District Judge Richard Leon denied a request on Wednesday to block the fund.

He sided with the DOJ, which noted that Attorney General Todd Blanche had testified before Congress last week to say that they are "not moving forward" with it, now making the suit moot.

During a hearing, Judge Leon said he is "not persuaded a live controversy remains," but described the case as "highly unusual."

An attorney for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics – a watchdog group that filed the suit – argued the fund's charter remains "in full force and effect" as Blanche declined to rescind the fund in writing when he testified to the House Appropriations Committee.

They also argued that Blanche's statement is not a legally valid dismissal of the policy, and pointed out that President Trump has not publicly said the fund is dead.

When pressed on why the department would not rescind the order creating the fund, an attorney for the DOJ responded, "I don't know."

At one point, Judge Leon issued a stern warning to the DOJ: "Don't play possum with this court."

